Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ crosses Rs 200-crore mark at global box office on Day 9

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest action drama Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office on its ninth day in theatres, makers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said on Tuesday.

The action drama has raked in Rs 200.93 crore globally since its March 30 release, the producers wrote on X. On Monday, Sikandar earned Rs 2.48 crore gross in India and Rs 1 crore gross overseas, they added.

Salman’s much-anticipated Eid release opened to Rs 54.72 crore gross globally on its opening day, according to the makers.

Sikandar has already crossed the lifetime earnings of Salman’s 2023 action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which minted approximately Rs 184.60 crore globally during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform, Sacnilk.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Salman as a vigilante named Sanjay aka ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Aside from tackling goons, Salman also has a brush with romance in Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the film.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

Amid mixed reception and box office scrutiny, Salman Khan's fan base remains as devoted as ever. A group of fans recently got the chance to meet the star at his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Several fans took to social media to share their joy after the heart-warming encounter.