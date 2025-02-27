‘Sikandar’ teaser: Salman Khan promises massy, action-packed entertainment this Eid

Bollywood star Salman Khan returns in his action hero avatar in the new teaser of his upcoming Eid release Sikandar, an AR Murugadoss directorial that promises a mix of massy action, drama and entertainment.

Dropped on Thursday, the teaser shows Salman’s Sikandar taking down goons singlehandedly as he strives for justice in his fight against a powerful politician.

The one-minute-21-second-long teaser opens with Salman’s protagonist revealing that he was named Sikandar by his grandmother. However, his followers call him “Raja Saheb”.

Sikandar seeks to reform the society and he is willing to go to any length to achieve his goal. The trailer also features Rashmika Mandanna as Salman’s romantic interest.

“You are quite popular among your enemies,” she says to Salman in the teaser. Explosions reverberate and whirlpools of dust swirl around as Salman relentlessly fights his enemies in classic Bhaijaan style.

Sikandar also stars Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film is set to hit screens this Eid.

The film was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year to mark the festival of Eid. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The upcoming actioner is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”.

Salman last starred in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.