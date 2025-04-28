Salman Khan postpones UK tour in wake of terror attack in Kashmir

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday said he has postponed his upcoming UK tour, The Bollywood Big One, in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The tour, which was to feature Salman alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, was originally scheduled for May 4 in Manchester and May 5 in London.

“In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows,” Salman wrote in an Instagram post, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

“While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief,” he added.

The tour also included performances by Sunil Grover, Manish Paul, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

New dates for the The Bollywood Big One shows will be announced shortly, Salman stated.

The 59-year-old star, who recently headlined A.R. Murugadoss’s Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna, condemned the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

"Ek bhi be-gunaah ko marna, puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Taking the life of even a single innocent is equal to killing all of humanity),” Salman wrote, expressing shock and grief over the incident which claimed at least 26 lives — most of them tourists.

Apart from Salman, several other celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salim Merchant, Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood and Hrithik Roshan, have expressed condolences to the bereaved families.