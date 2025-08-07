‘Son of Sardaar 2’ earns twice as much as ‘Dhadak 2’ in six days domestically

Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy caper Son of Sardaar 2 earned twice as much as Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2 at the end of six days of theatrical run domestically, trade figures show.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the comedy film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.25 crore nett on Friday, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. It added another Rs 17.50 crore nett to its collection over the weekend.

The daily earnings dropped to Rs 2.35 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 2.75 crore nett on Tuesday. With an additional Rs 1.64 crore nett on Wednesday, the total earnings of the film stand at Rs 31.50 crore nett in India so far.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Roshni Walia, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Mukul Dev, Vindu Singh, the comic caper is a sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.

Meanwhile, Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 3.75 crore nett on Friday, Sacnilk reported. The weekend brought in Rs 7.9 crore nett, followed by a drop to Rs 1.35 crore nett on Monday.

On its first Tuesday, the Dharma Productions-backed social drama minted Rs 1.65 crore nett. With Wednesday’s Rs 1 crore nett earnings, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 15.40 crore nett in India.

An adaptation of Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil-language film Pariyerum Perumal, the social drama explores the caste-based discrimination in Indian society. The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, Zakir Hussain and Priyank Tiwari.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, on the other hand, has collected Rs 2 crore nett at the domestic box office on its 20th day in theatres. The Mohit Suri directorial has earned Rs 306.60 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.