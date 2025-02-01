MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Bigg Boss 18’ reached 205 million viewers on TV and JioCinema, say makers Endemol Shine India

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show this year while Vivian Dsena was the first runner-up

Agnivo Niyogi Published 01.02.25, 12:38 PM
Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ JioCinema

The 18th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss reached a whooping 205 million viewers on television and JioCinema during its 15-week run, recording 112 billion viewing minutes, makers Endemol Shine India said on Friday.

The reality show garnered 5.6 billion views on ‘social’, with 2.9 billion views on JioCinema alone, the makers further said.

“What makes "Bigg Boss" more than just a show? It’s the stories, the personalities, and the conversations that spark nationwide buzz. This isn’t just entertainment, it’s a movement that keeps millions engaged, debating, and coming back for more. Here's to #BiggBoss18,” the official handle of Endemol Shine India posted on X.

Bigg Boss 18 began its journey on October 6 with television actor Karan Veer Mehra emerging as the winner at the grand finale on January 19. Actor Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up.

This season’s final six contestants were Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

The 18th season of the popular reality show featured contestants from different walks of life — Chaaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Sara Khan, Gunratan Sadavarte, and Alice Kaushik. The wild card entries this season were Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose, and Yamini Malhotra.

Bigg Boss Salman Khan JioCinema
