Salman Khan heaps praise on 15-year-old musician Jonas Conner, urges people to support young talent

Actor Salman Khan Sunday heaped praise on 15-year-old singer-songwriter Jonas Conner and urged people to support talented children in India and across the world.

Sharing a screengrab of a video by Conner, set to his song Father in a Bible, Salman wrote on Instagram: “Never have I seen a 15-year-old turn his pain into something so beautiful ...God bless you #JonasConner,”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor listed some of his other favourites by the young singer — Peace with pain and Oh Appalachia.

“Aisey bacchon ko Na support kiya toh phir kya kiya . Bhaiyon aur behno ye English mein hai .. yahan par bhi aisey bohot hain. Unhe encourage karo exploit nahi,” he concluded.

Instagram

Jonas, who hails from Tennessee, released his single Father in a Bible independently in January. The song has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube. According to an article published by Charmetric, Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 12 years old. To cope with his disease, Jonas turned to music.

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. In the film, Salman is set to play a fearless Indian Army officer. He unveiled the first-look poster of the film in July.

The 59-year-old actor is also hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 19.