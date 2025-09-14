MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ actress Sonarika Bhadoria announces pregnancy

Bhadoria and husband Vikas Parashar, who tied the knot in February 2024, are expecting their first child

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.09.25, 04:55 PM
Sonarika Bhadoria and husband Vikas Parashar

Sonarika Bhadoria and husband Vikas Parashar Instagram

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria and husband Vikas Parashar are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Sunday alongside photos from a maternity shoot.

“Our greatest adventure yet,” Bhadoria captioned her post on Instagram.

The photos show Parashar embracing Bhadoria as the latter flaunts her baby bump. Bhadoria looks gorgeous in a white lacy gown in the photos.

Bhadoria and Parashar tied the knot on February 18, 2024, after dating for several years. The wedding was an intimate affair with their relatives and close friends in attendance.

Bhadoria became popular for her portrayal of Parvati in Life OK’s Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, opposite Mohit Raina.

The 32-year-old actress made her film debut in 2015 with the Telugu film Jadoogadu opposite Naga Shourya. In 2017, Bhadoria made her Tamil cinema debut with Indrajith opposite Gautham Karthik, and in 2022 she appeared in the Hindi film Hindutva.

Parashar, on the other hand, is a businessman.

