‘Saiyaara’ trailer: Ahaan Panday’s rockstar, Aneeta Padda’s songwriter navigate love, heartbreak

A creative collaboration between debutant Ahaan Panday’s ill-tempered rockstar Krissh Kapoor and Aneeta Padda’s songwriter Vaani slowly transitions into a tale of love and heartbreak in the trailer of Saiyaara, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The two-minute-43-second trailer begins with Ahaan’s Krrish beating up an employee of a record company over creative differences. Vaani, a composed and quiet songwriter, joins Krissh’s team in the subsequent scene.

Though the two initially clash and rarely agree on anything, their constant friction gradually paves way for a blossoming romance.

But they soon part ways after Vaani, in a moment of anguish, asks Krissh to go away.

Billed as an ‘intense love story’, Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films.

Mohit is known for directing hit films like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2 and the romantic thrillers Awarapan, Ek Villain and Malang. His last film was Ek Villain Returns, a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

Son of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday, Ahaan has been in the limelight as one of the most talked-about Gen-Z stars for some time. Ahaan is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Before shooting for his debut film, Ahaan honed his skills behind the scenes as an assistant director on YRF’s Netflix series The Railway Men.

Aneet Padda, who will star opposite Ahaan in Saiyaara, made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.

The film is set to release on July 18 in theatres worldwide.