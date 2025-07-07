Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar’s friendship with Nehru, Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Dilip Kumar was the finest companion to great statesmen, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Narasimha Rao, said the late actor’s wife, veteran actress Saira Banu, on his fourth death anniversary on Monday.

“He was the finest companion to great statesmen Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sahab, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahab, Narasimha Rao Sahab and counted among his dearest friends some of the sharpest minds lawyers, economists, industrialists but never once was he removed from the common man’s soul,” wrote Banu on Instagram, paying tribute to the legendary actor.

The 80-year-old actress expressed gratitude to fans who have continued to honour Kumar’s legacy in Indian cinema.

“His admirers, well-wishers, friends and family they never forget. Their messages of love and remembrance arrive like prayers, wrapped in warmth. And I read each one with a heart full of gratitude,” she wrote.

Banu also reflected on Dilip Kumar’s fondness for sports, adding how he wanted to become a national-level sportsman had destiny not made him an actor. “He adored sports, played cricket and football like he’d been born on the field and often said, ‘If not destiny, I would have been a national-level sportsman’,” said Banu.

Banu recalled an amusing incident when their home was filled with the strains of classical music one evening. While the ‘darbar’ was in full flow, Dilip quietly slipped away in search of rest. Later, she found a note he had left behind, which read, “Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty… Yours 100%.”

“Behind the icon, though, was a tender, charming, witty man...He made the ordinary moments eternal. And through every jest, every note, every glance he left behind something rare: Love that lingers. Dilip Sahib is forever. Beyond time. Beyond life,” concluded Banu.

Banu, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee, married Kumar on October 11, 1966, when she was only 22 years old. The actress starred alongside her husband in several films, such as Gopi (1970), Sagina Mahato (1971), and Jwaar Bhata (1973).

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98.