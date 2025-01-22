Saba Pataudi thanks ‘unsung heroes’ who kept Saif Ali Khan safe after January 16 attack

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi on Tuesday thanked the “unsung heroes” who contributed in keeping the actor safe following the January 16 attack.

In a social media post shared the day Saif got discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, Saba wrote, “The unsung heroes... who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both n ALL those who contributed in keeping my brother n his family safe! You are the BEST.”

Saif had undergone surgery following an attack by an intruder at his Bandra residence on January 16. Saif sustained at least six stab injuries in the incident.

Saba acknowledged the efforts of Saif’s staff, particularly Eliyama Philip, nanny to Saif’s youngest son Jeh, and another female staff member.

Earlier in the day, Saba had shared an update on Saif’s health after visiting her brother in the hospital. “So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past 2 days. While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai n I of abba's cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, by doing nothing but that didn't pan out! Glad to be with family! Always together,” she wrote.

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.