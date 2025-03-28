Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins’ to arrive on Netflix in April

Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

“The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible- Jewel Thief. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix,” wrote the streamer on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

The poster features Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. In the background appears London Bridge and Mumbai’s Taj Hotel.

Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the film follows the story of a skilled thief who takes on a high-stakes job to steal the fabled African Red Sun diamond. What starts as a carefully executed heist soon unravels into a chaotic web of betrayals and shifting alliances, as nothing is as it seems in this dangerous game.

“A master thief accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the movie also stars Ujjawal Gauraha, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Race vibes,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Can’t wait to see Saif back.”

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are collaborating together after a gap of 20 years. Their last film together was Salaam Namaste.

Jaideep was last seen in the second instalment of the Prime Video series Pataal Lok.