‘Chak De! India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge, cricketer Zaheer Khan welcome baby boy

Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Team India cricketer Zaheer Khan have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan, the couple announced via a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

“With love, gratitude and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan,” Sagarika wrote, sharing the first glimpse of their son.

The carousel contains two photos — one of Sagarika embracing Zaheer as he holds their newborn, and another offering a close-up of baby Fatehsinh’s tiny palm.

Actresses Anushka Sharma and Jennifer Winget reacted to the post, congratulating the couple.

Sagarika and Zaheer got engaged in April 2017 and tied the knot in November the same year. Zaheer is currently serving as the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Sagarika, known for playing Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India, was a finalist on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6 in 2015. The 39-year-old actress made her digital debut in 2019 with ALT Balaji’s BOSS: Baap of Special Services, where she played ACP Sakshi Ranjan alongside Karan Singh Grover. Sagarika is also a former national-level hockey player.