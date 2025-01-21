Saba Pataudi shares update on Saif Ali Khan’s health: ‘Recovering gradually and steadily

Actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering “gradually and steadily” following the January 16 attack on him, his sister Saba Pataudi said on Monday.

“So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past 2 days,” wrote Saba on her Instagram Story on Monday, adding that she, too, has fractured her finger.

The selfie shows her wearing a plaster on her palm. “While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai and I of abba’s cricket injuries. I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, by doing nothing, but that didn't pan out. Glad to be with family. Always together,” concluded Saba.

A screenshot of Saba Pataudi's Instagram Story.

As per media reports, an intruder attacked Saif with a knife at his residence in Mumbai on January 16. The 54-year-old actor sustained six injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital around 3.30am.

“One of these is close to the spine. He is being operated on by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani of the medical facility said in a statement on the day of the attack.

Mumbai police on Sunday arrested the accused, Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das.

Doctors at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Monday stated that Saif was recovering and might be discharged soon.

On the work front, Saif has Robbie Grewal’s upcoming thriller Jewel Thief in the pipeline.