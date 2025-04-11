‘RRR’ scene features on Academy’s announcement poster for new stunt design category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a new Oscar category, Achievement in Stunt Design, which will debut at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028.

The Academy shared the news on social media with a poster featuring scenes from three films, including S.S. Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The other films were Everything Everywhere All at Once and Mission Impossible, with the words “Stunt Design Oscar” emblazoned across the poster.

“Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars. The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honouring films released in 2027,” the Academy wrote in the caption.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking. We are proud to honour the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in an official statement.

Celebrating the special mention, the official X handle of RRR shared their excitement with fans around the globe. “THE PROUDEST MOMENT FOR ALL OF US. So glad the world continues to celebrate #RRRMOVIE and its ACTION… Again and again and again,” they wrote.

“At last!! After a 100 year wait !!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honoring the power of stunt work. Thrilled to see #RRRMovie’s action visual shining in the announcement,” Rajamouli wrote on X.

This is not the first time RRR has made waves on the Oscar stage. In 2023, the film won India its first-ever Academy Award for Best Original Song for the high-energy number Naatu Naatu.