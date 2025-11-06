S.S. Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Globe Trotter’ title reveal to stream live on JioHotstar

The title of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama starring Mahesh Babu will be revealed at a special event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on 15 November at 6pm, said producer S.S. Karthikeya on Wednesday.

The event will be streamed live on JioHotstar for viewers in India, the makers added.

Sharing a promo video, the makers wrote, “The time is near….what better place to celebrate this big moment than at the heart of TELUGU CINEMA? So much love, so much excitement and it’s all for you on Nov 15th at Ramoji Film City… The world will revolve around #GlobeTrotter now.”

Tentatively titled Globe Trotter, the film is also set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Mahesh Babu. The film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with S.S. Rajamouli.

The production for the film began in April 2025, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

The upcoming film is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.

As per media reports, the film is titled Varanasi.

On the work front, Mahesh was seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram (2024) alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prakash Raj. Marking the actor’s 28th film, Guntur Kaaram featured soundtrack by Thaman S and cinematography handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.

He also voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney animated film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.