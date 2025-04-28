S.S. Rajamouli confirms Telugu actor Nani will star in his ‘dream project’ Mahabharata

Telugu actor Nani is set to star in S.S. Rajamouli’s historical fantasy drama film Mahabharata, the award-winning filmmaker confirmed at the pre-release event of HIT 3 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Television presenter Suma Kanakala, who hosted a Q&A session with Rajamouli at the event, which was also attended by Nani, asked the filmmaker about his upcoming film SSMB 29, to which Rajamouli remained tight-lipped.

However, when later asked about his dream project, Mahabharata, he revealed that Nani’s casting is confirmed, sparking enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience.

Later, Rajamouli also expressed his fondness for Nani and his growth as an actor. The actor and director share a strong bond since their collaboration for the film Eega (2012).

Nani expressed gratitude to Rajamouli for attending the pre-release event despite a busy shooting schedule.

Nani also affectionately praised Rama Rajamouli, S.S. Rajamouli’s wife, saying he loved her even more and appreciated the warm sibling-like bond they’ve shared. He concluded by wishing the HIT 3 team success.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming Telugu crime thriller also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen in key roles.

The first film in the franchise, HIT: The First Case, follows Vishwak Sen’s Vikram Rudraraju, a police officer of the Telangana state's Homicide Intervention Team (HIT), investigating the missing case of an 18-year-old girl.

HIT: The Second Case follows Adivi Sesh’s KD as he tracks a serial killer targeting women members of a welfare association.

Sailesh Kolanu also helmed the Hindi remake of HIT: The First Case with the same title, which was released on December 2, 2022.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, HIT: The Third Case is set to hit theatres on May 1. Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for the upcoming film, edited by Karthika Srinivas. Sanu John Varghese, on the other hand, serves as the cinematographer of HIT 3.

Nani was last seen in Vivek Athreya’s vigilante action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram alongside S. J. Suryah and Priyanka Mohan.

Rajamouli is currently filming his upcoming project, SSMB 29, which reportedly stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.