Ryan Gosling’s ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ to release in theatres in 2027

Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling is set to hit theatres on May 28, 2027, the makers announced on Friday.

“Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration,” the makers wrote on X alongside a teaser unveiling the title of the film.

US-based magazine Variety reported that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni officially unveiled plans for Starfighter on Friday morning at the banner’s annual Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo.

Shawn Levy is set to direct the new film following the huge success of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit theatres in July 2024. The R-rated buddy comedy earned $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Variety reported that Gosling and Levy appeared at the livestreamed Star Wars Celebration, with Gosling wearing a cap reading, “Never tell me the odds.”

The standalone, set to focus on new characters in the Star Wars universe, will recount what happens roughly five years after the events underlined in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded the Skywalker saga and currently stands as the final feature on the Star Wars timeline.

Ryan Gosling’s most recent appearance was in the action-packed romantic comedy The Fall Guy, which hit theaters in May 2024.