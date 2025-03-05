Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia parting ways? Split rumours do the rounds on social media

Rumours about Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia splitting after a two-year-long relationship were rife on social media Wednesday following a news report citing statements from anonymous sources close to the two Bollywood stars.

“Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules,” a source close to the stars told Pinkvilla, according to a report published by the entertainment portal.

X users were quick to react to the couple’s alleged split. “I'm taking the Tamannaah Bhatia- Vijay Varma breakup pretty hard. Hit home and plus they are both so cute,” one of them wrote. “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have decided to part ways after years of dating. Their plan is to remain as good friends,” another user commented.

An X user pointed out that the couple have deleted their pictures from social media. “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma part ways after years of dating, and deleted each other’s pictures from social media,” the fan wrote. Pictures from Tamannaah and Vijay’s vacations and photoshoots are still available on Instagram.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah reacted to the reports about her marriage to Vijay next year. “I am very happy in life right now. Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahin? (Marriage is also a possibility, because why not?)” the 35-year-old actress had said.

Vijay and Tamannaah reportedly began dating during the shoot for Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 in 2023. Rumours went rife about their relationship after they were spotted together celebrating New Year in Goa before the release of Lust Stories 2, which marked their first collaboration.

In a past interview, Vijay had shared that they are not hiding their relationship. Instead, he mentioned that they value their privacy and keep thousands of pictures in their phone galleries for themselves.

Tamannaah, who won hearts in 2024 with her dance sequence for the Stree 2 track Aaj Ki Raat, was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar alongside Jimmy Sheirgill and Avinash Tiwary. Besides Stree 2 and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, the actress also featured in Vedaa and Aranmanai 4 last year. She will be next seen in Odela 2 opposite Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha.

Meanwhile, Vijay is set to share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi in Manish Malhotra’s third production venture Ul Jalool Ishq. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film wrapped up shooting in March last year.