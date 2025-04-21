Rubina Dilaik comes out in support of husband Abhinav Shukla amid death threat from ‘Bishnoi gang’

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has come out in support of her husband, Abhinav Shukla, a day after the latter allegedly received a death threat from a social media user claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.

The bone of contention, according to Shukla, was him recently calling out Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for making a disrespectful comment about Rubina, who is currently a judge on the fitness-based reality show Battleground, streaming on MX Player.

Asim Riaz, who recently appeared on Battleground, had questioned Rubina's credibility as a judge, stating that she was unfit for the role. The remark drew sharp criticism from Shukla.

Soon after Shukla’s remarks, the actor allegedly received an Instagram DM from a user named Ankush Gupta. Sharing a screenshot of the message on X (formerly Twitter), Abhinav revealed that the sender claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

The user referenced the 2024 shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in the message.

“I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47,” the message read.

“This is your last warning. Before you say anything about Asim, your name will be on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi is with Asim,” the user further said.

Posting the same screenshot on her Instagram Stories, Rubina wrote: “My silence is not my weakness! Don’t test my patience.”

Abhinav also shared a screen-recorded video of the alleged perpetrator’s Instagram profile, suggesting that the individual may be based in Chandigarh. He tagged the Chandigarh and Punjab Police in a tweet and urged, “DEATH THREATS to my family! The person seems to be from Chandigarh/Mohali. Please act firmly and promptly. To anyone who recognises the person, please report.”

Asim Riaz also weighed in on the issue by sharing a note on his Instagram Stories. He dismissed the threat as “fake” and accused Abhinav of seeking attention by getting involved in the situation.

"Four judges were having a real conversation... Who even called you to jump in? Stop poking your nose everywhere trying to play the hero- this isn't some WhatsApp group drama. People like you only speak up when someone else's name brings you relevance. This wasn't your scene, but you forced an entry like you mattered,” Riaz wrote.

“And stop fishing for sympathy off fake comments from fake IDs. This is the internet- anyone can type anything. Stand tall or stay silent. Now, about fitness, only a man who's never lifted will cry 'steroids' when someone shows up built differently. I built this body, this name, this attitude by brick, rep by rep. You call it substances, and I call it substances. I don't need sympathy- l need space to dominate, and you stay in your lane,” the former Bigg Boss contestant added.