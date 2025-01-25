SS Rajamouli drops cryptic post about ‘SSMB29’, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra react

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday dropped a cryptic post hinting at the beginning of the shoot for his upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB29, which reportedly stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Sharing a picture of him holding a passport in front of a monochrome picture of a lion behind bars, the RRR director wrote, “Captured.”

In the post, Rajamouli tagged Mahesh, who recently voiced the lion Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King.

In response to Rajamouli’s post, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu…. 😉 (Once I commit, I do not even listen to myself).” Priyanka, on the other hand, commented, “😂🙌 Finally.”

SSMB29 marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. The project is reportedly going to be an adventure film, inspired by Hollywood classic film franchises like Indiana Jones.

The production is scheduled to begin in April 2025, with the filming reportedly taking place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

A few days back, Priyanka landed in Hyderabad and shared pictures of her seeking blessings at the Chilkur Balaji Temple. “With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite,” the Don actress wrote alongside the pictures.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Last year, Mahesh was seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prakash Raj. Marking the actor’s 28th film, Guntur Kaaram featured soundtracks by Thaman S and cinematography handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.