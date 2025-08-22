DCU doing away with Justice League, Snyderverse? ‘Peacemaker’ S2 premiere sparks buzz

DCU may entirely do away with superhero team Justice League and the Snyderverse, speculate fans following the August 21 premiere of Peacemaker Season 2.

The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 opened with Leota Adebayo calling for Justice Gang instead of the Snyder-helmed group of superheroes. The new gang — comprising Superman, Hawkgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern, and Mr. Terrific — appear in the same fashion as Justice League did in Season 1 of the JioHotstar show.

The silhouettes of Mr. Terrific, Superman and Supergirl appear in the shadows, while Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl show up in the light, calling John Cena’s Peacemaker a “meat-head”.

The Justice League made a cameo appearance at the end of Peacemaker Season 1, prompting fans to hope for their appearance in the new instalment as well. Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and The Flash all turned up to help their Suicide Squad buddy Peacemaker save Earth from an alien invasion. However, they arrived too late.

Following the reboot of the DCU, the makers made it clear that previous DC films like Aquaman and Zack Snyder's Justice League are no longer considered “canon”. The films also do not share the same world as Creature Commandos and James Gunn's Superman.

Soon after the premiere, fans could not stop connecting the dots and wondering whether the DCU is entering a new era. “They retconned the Justice League cameo last season with the Justice Gang. Oh that’s hilarious,” one of them wrote. “Move aside Justice League, the Justice Gang is here,” another tweeted.

“As expected they changed the ending of Season 1 and replaced DCEU's Justice League with the Justice Gang,” wrote a DC fan on X.

Set after the events of the film The Suicide Squad (2021), the first season of Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, recovering from his injuries and joining the A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad "Project Butterfly" to find and destroy parasitic creatures that have taken over human bodies.

In the second season, the story focuses on the final confrontation of Peacemaker with the alien butterflies. Additionally, Peacemaker's struggle with his father's racist cult will force him to question whether he should be more of a superhero than an anti-hero.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 1. He directed five episodes, including the premiere. Gunn, along with Peter Safran and Matt Miller, serves as executive producer, while John Cena takes on the role of co-executive producer on the show.