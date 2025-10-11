Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix with new comedy series ‘Man vs Baby’, premiere in December

Rowan Atkinson is set to return to Netflix with a new comedy series, Man vs Baby, which follows his 2022 hit show Man vs Bee. The streaming platform recently unveiled the first look of the show, scheduled to premiere globally on December 11.

Atkinson reprises his role as Trevor Bingley, a well-meaning man whose plans invariably spiral into chaos. While Man vs Bee saw Trevor locked in battle with a persistent insect while taking care of a mansion, the new series is set during the Christmas holidays.

“After a job looking after a high-tech mansion ended in disaster thanks to an irritating insect, Trevor Bingley has left the stressful world of housesitting for the quieter life of a school caretaker. That is, until a tempting offer to watch a luxury London penthouse over Christmas proves too hard to resist,” the official synopsis read.

“On the last day of term, when no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with another undersized and very unexpected companion,” the synopsis continues. “With a penthouse to protect and a baby to burp, will Trevor be able to have the calm Christmas he hopes for, or will everything fall apart?”

Photos shared by Netflix on social media show Atkinson feeding two babies simultaneously, standing beside a towering Christmas tree, and serving Christmas dinner.

The four-part comedy series has been written by Atkinson and long-time collaborator Will Davies. It is directed by David Kerr and produced by HouseSitter Productions.

Man vs Baby will stream on Netflix from December 11.