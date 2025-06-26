‘Eden’ trailer teases a tense survival thriller starring Jude Law and Ana de Armas

The first trailer for Eden, director Ron Howard’s new film, offers a chilling glimpse into a paradise gone terribly wrong. Starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney, the survival thriller is set to hit theatres on August 22.

Based on a true story, Eden follows a group of outsiders who leave behind modern life to live on a remote, uninhabited island. But their dream of paradise quickly turns into a nightmare as tensions rise and a deadly power struggle unfolds within the group. The film explores how human conflict, rather than nature, becomes the greatest threat to survival.

The trailer introduces Jude Law as Dr Friedrich Ritter, whose decision to live off the grid with his wife Dora (played by Vanessa Kirby) unexpectedly draws attention. Others begin to join them on the island — including Ana de Armas as the wealthy Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn. Her presence disrupts the fragile balance on the island, leading to growing tensions and eventually violence.

The trailer shows rising conflicts, shifting loyalties, and the harsh realities of island life. As the community begins to fall apart, the promise of freedom gives way to chaos and betrayal.

Eden had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.