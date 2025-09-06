MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Jhilmil Laage Re: Dev romances Idhika Paul in the forests of Krabi in new song from ‘Raghu Dakat’

Set to release during Durga Puja, the Dhrubo Banerjee-directed historical drama also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Roopa Ganguly in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.09.25, 03:52 PM
Dev and Idhika Paulin ‘Raghu Dakat’

Dev and Idhika Paulin ‘Raghu Dakat’ YouTube

Tollywood star Dev, along with co-stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar and Idhika Paul, and director Dhrubo Banerjee, launched the second song from the upcoming period drama Raghu Dakat, at a grand event in Malda.

The launch also marked the start of the film’s promotional campaign, which the organisers are calling “Bengal’s Biggest Carnival”. The event drew a large crowd and featured live music performances, with the entire cast in attendance.

Ttitled Jhilmil Laage Re, the song showcases the romance between Dev and Idhika Paul and has been shot in the forests of Krabi. Composed by Nilayan Chatterjee, the song features lyrics by Prasen, and vocals by Ishan Mitra and Shuchismita Chakraborty.

Jhilmil Laage Re follows the film’s first track Joy Kali.

Raghu Dakat also features Om Sahani, Roopa Ganguly and Alexx O'Nell in key roles.

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, Raghu Dakat is set to clash with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2, Subhrajit Maitra’s Devi Chaudhurani and Anik Dutta’s Joto Kando Kolkatatei at the box office this Durga Puja.

