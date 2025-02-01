Sai Tamhankar: ‘Roles that look frightening have always attracted me’

Known for films like Hunterrr, Mimi, Agni and Bhakshak, actress Sai Tamhankar is excited about her new series, The Secret of the Shiledars, that dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on January 31. We caught up with Sai about her experience of working in the series, her latest and upcoming projects, and her choices as an actor.

Tell us about the character you play in The Secret of the Shiledars streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sai Tamhankar: I play Priyal. There’s a lot of chaos around her. She is restless. It’s a multi-layered character. It was a great experience working with an ensemble cast and director Aditya Sarpotdar with whom I had worked in the Marathi film Classmates (2015). He is one of my favourite directors. He is responsible for getting new genres into Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Is working on a project that explores history different from other projects?

Sai Tamhankar: Can I be honest? If we were taught history better than what we were taught in schools, it would have been more interesting. I realised that history requires good storytelling. We were interested only in remembering the dates of historical events and just mugging them up. History should be seen as stories, as something that used to exist, and people have lived through it. I had a newfound interest in history.

What was the most rewarding experience of working on The Secret of the Shiledars?

Sai Tamhankar: It’s a mix of history and fiction. Imagining a room full of treasure is challenging as a person and as an actor. There’s no reference point. So, new emotions were felt. You might think that you’ve been working for more than a decade, what’s going to surprise you more? But life gives you such unique moments that you get flabbergasted. There was a lot of pride and nostalgia. I can’t tell you exactly why but my eyes were warm.

The Sony LIV series Manvat Murders (headlined by Ashutosh Gowariker) is quite disturbing. How was the experience of playing a grey character?

Sai Tamhankar: There was a sequence where I was trying to threaten a kid to go away. The scene involved me pulling that kid and then pushing him against a wall. The moment I held the kid’s arm, I felt his heartbeat. He was seven-eight years old. As I was saying my dialogue, I felt the power dynamic of that moment. As a person, it bothered me a little. I told the director (Ashish Bende), ‘Don’t let me be in this character for long. It has now started to play games.’ I feel a lump in my throat when I think of that scene. You know that it’s based on true events. People have done these things. So many things come into play, but certain moments leave you scared.

Although you acted in Hindi films like Subhash Ghai’s Black & White and Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, you mostly worked in Marathi films. Was it difficult to get work in Hindi?

Sai Tamhankar: I believe if things were simple, we would get bored. I think the ups and downs are important. When I did Hunterrr (2015), I was offered similar roles for more than two years. But I waited patiently. I think waiting patiently and believing in yourself is the most difficult part. And it paid off. Now, I am getting unique characters and I’m really happy.

Which of these choices have been instrumental in shaping your career?

Sai Tamhankar: I think Mimi (2021) for sure. Mimi gave me the certificate of a good performance. I think a lot of doors opened for me after Mimi. Also, Hunterrr. I have similar expectations from The Secret of the Shiledars and Dabba Cartel (yet to be released) as well. Both are totally different shows.

You have played several deglammed characters. How have you made those choices?

Sai Tamhankar: I think it’s in my personality. It’s not a calculated decision. Generally, the roles that are out-of-the-box or look frightening have always attracted me. Hunterrr was one of those roles and I am really proud of it. It became a cult film later on. I want the characters offered to me to have a soul or something that I have not done before. I gravitate towards such roles. Maybe that’s why you see the variety.

I think knowing the potential of a character is a talent and I think I have that talent. Maybe that’s why I am not insecure as an actor. I see the potential and eventually the jigsaw puzzle finds its pieces and it does what it does to my career.

Even with B.E. Rojgaar (on YouTube), everybody told me, ‘It’s going to be released on YouTube. Don’t do it.’ I said, ‘Now, I will definitely do it.’ I knew that people had not seen me in that attire, speaking that dialect. It’s a story of three youngsters studying engineering. What more do you want for it to be relatable? What I had been trying to do for years, that one series did for me.

In what sense?

Sai Tamhankar: I think it created more belief in me as an actor from the audience and filmmakers’ point of view… that I can play any role. I think that’s what an actor wants.

Sometimes you play supporting roles such as in Agni on Prime Video. Have you never wished to be more exclusive to films?

Sai Tamhankar: I never thought of exclusivity in terms of exposure. You’ll see me playing characters that are poles apart. I am a people’s person. I like being with people. I like being on their TV screens, and I don’t think I can live without that. I look at this journey with utmost satisfaction and pride. As you go deeper into your profession, you understand its layers and depth. The journey from where I started to where I have reached feels surreal.

What do you now know about being an actor that you wished you had known at the start of your career?

Sai Tamhankar: I realised late that when you audition for something and get rejected, it’s not about your acting capabilities. It’s about how you look in that setup. Do you physically match the other characters? Does the overall casting look like a unit? All these things matter and I realised this much later. But it was a happy realisation.

Also, I feel that we are continuously chasing something. Success, numbers, image, or attention. I like to be humbled by nature. I like to travel in that territory often so that the rat race does not hamper my sanity. This is a recent change and I love it.

What other things do you look at before signing a project?

Sai Tamhankar: It’s all instinct. My core motive is that I should work with good people and have fun when I am working. It is still okay for me if the script is unnees-bees. If the people and work environment are in sync, somehow your energy will reach the audience.

Tell us more about your relationship with instinct and conviction.

Sai Tamhankar: My instinct has never misled me. I have not done projects where my instinct said no and it has worked for me.

About conviction, I’ll give you an example about Agni. I cannot come to terms with this woman who dedicates her entire life to her husband and family. If you ask me to do it, I would say no. But there are women like that. It took me a very long time to arrive on the same page as the character of Rukmini. It was really hard for me to convince myself that there are people like this and it is okay to have such a life. Getting married and taking care of the home and family could be somebody’s dream. I had never come face-to-face with this emotion. It happened with Agni.

When you play such characters, it opens up different portals. You feel new emotions. When I met the families of firefighters, I realised that people like them existed and it was amazing to see them. So, when this fight was going on in my head, I started enjoying it because there was a conversation. It was exciting as an actor.

Things are looking good for you with more Hindi films and shows coming up. How do you want to capitalise on this phase?

Sai Tamhankar: I just flow. I want to be approached for different roles. That’s all. I’ll do my job with utmost integrity and commitment. I think that’s all that is in my control. My job is to keep my head down and work.

I am in a good state of mind. All that I have shot for in the last two-three years will be released this year. It’s a mixed platter. There’s Dabba Cartel. There’s a film backed by Excel Entertainment starring Emraan Hashmi. I have Matka King directed by Nagraj Manjule and starring Vijay Varma. There’s a series in which I play a Bihari character.