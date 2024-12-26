Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again gets OTT release date

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will release digitally on Prime Video on December 27, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“Brace yourselves for the lion's roar #SinghamAgainOnPrime, out tomorrow,” Prime Video wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer action drama will be streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting Friday. Singham Again, the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, is a sequel to the 2014 film Singham Returns. It hit theatres on November 1 and locked horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

Alongside Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also scheduled to make its OTT debut on Netflix on Friday.

Singham Again revolves around DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) as he embarks on a cross border mission to rescue his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) after she is kidnapped by a gangster Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). Singham forms a formidable team of law enforcers, including Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) and ACP Satya (Tiger Shroff) for the mission.

“The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe,” Ajay said in a statement.

Apart from Singham Again, Ajay also starred in Neeraj Pandey’s romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller Shaitaan, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed biographical sports drama Maidaan. He will next be seen in Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.