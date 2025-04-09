Robert Pattinson in talks to join next ‘Dune’ film as villain Scytale: Report

Actor Robert Pattinson is in talks to join the cast of the third instalment in the Dune franchise, the US media reported on Tuesday.

However, Legendary Pictures, the production house behind the franchise, has not issued any official statement yet.

If onboarded, Pattinson would play the villain Scytale in the upcoming film, reported US-based entertainment portal Deadline.

The character is expected to play a significant role in the narrative as the franchise continues to expand its adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Hugo Award-winning science fiction series.

The Dune franchise already features a star-studded ensemble including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh, many of whom are expected to return for the next film.

The previous two Dune films — Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024) — have collectively grossed USD 1.12 billion at the global box office. The films received a combined 15 Oscar nominations and won eight.

The most recent addition to the franchise is the prequel television series Dune: Prophecy, created by Alison Schapker. Set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, the series premiered on HBO and Max in November to critical acclaim.

Pattinson, best known for his role in The Batman, has had a packed schedule. He recently wrapped A24’s The Drama, which also stars Zendaya, and Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, in which he stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence.

Pattinson is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey and is producing the A24 project Primetime.

Denis Villeneuve is currently working on the script for Dune 3.