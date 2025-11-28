Robert Downey Jr. shares Iron Man and Doctor Doom artwork to celebrate Thanksgiving

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr on Friday celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a comic book-style artwork featuring his characters Iron Man and Doctor Doom in one frame.

The picture only shows Doctor Doom and Iron Man's shoulders and hands. The two characters can be seen breaking a turkey's wishbone, which is a Thanksgiving tradition for good luck.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes ahead of the release of the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday where the Ironman actor is set to return to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.

This is not the first time RDJ has shared a Doctor Doom artwork. Back in May, the actor posted a picture of the comic book DOOM #1 (2024) and captioned it, “Doom workstation essentials.”

On Valentine’s Day this year, the actor shared a Doctor Doom themed card, complete with chocolates embedded inside the iconic Marvel villain’s mask.

Doomsday, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts team, is set to release on December 18, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on December 17, 2027, after previously being set for May 7, 2027, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The MCU began with RDJ’s Tony Stark in the 2008 film Iron Man, the first instalment in the long-running superhero franchise. He went on to portray the iconic character in 10 Marvel movies, including two standalone Iron Man sequels and four Avengers films.

RDJ’s Ironman died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame as he sacrificed himself by using the Infinity Gauntlet to defeat Thanos, which makes his return as Doctor Doom an exciting prospect for fans.