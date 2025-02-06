MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone to present awards at 97th Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on March 2 at Dolby Theatre

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.02.25, 12:57 PM
Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone X

Last year’s Oscar winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone are set to present awards at the upcoming 97th Oscars, The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday.

Cillian Murphy, who played the titular physicist Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, won the Oscar in the best actor category in 2024. His co-star Robert Downey Jr. clinched his first Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance as Lewis Strauss.

Emma Stone bagged her second Oscar for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things last year, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the award for best supporting actress for her performance in The Holdovers.

“They know what it’s like to hear their name called — now they’re passing the honor on. Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone are returning to the Dolby Theatre stage to present at the 97th Oscars. Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the #Oscars,” The Academy wrote on X.

In the past, previous winners have presented awards in their respective categories at the Oscars. Last year, the 2023 Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser were among the presenters. Previously, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange and Shirley MacLaine have also taken the stage to hand out trophies.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on March 3 (IST) at Dolby Theatre. A red carpet show will air 30 minutes before the Oscars ceremony.

