‘Highest wicket-taker of IPL for a reason’: RJ Mahvash’s post praising Yuzvendra Chahal goes viral

Social media influencer RJ Mahvash, whose recent appearance with Punjab Kings cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal at the Champions Trophy 2025 final sparked dating rumours, has shared a fresh selfie with the leg spinner, praising his performance in IPL.

“What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker of IPL for a reason. Asambhav,” she wrote on her Instagram story along with the photo.

Mahvash’s post comes shortly after Chahal’s impressive four-wicket haul in Tuesday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur, Punjab. PBKS won the match by 16 runs.

Rumours about Chahal and Mahvash dating each other first gained momentum during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand on March 9, when photos and videos of the two seated together in the stands went viral. Actor Vivek Oberoi also posted a video of the rumoured couple, fuelling buzz across social media.

Interestingly, that was not the first time the duo had been seen together. In December 2024, Mahvash posted a picture with Chahal. The post had triggered dating rumours on social media.

Chahal and actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in December 2020, were granted a mutual divorce by a family court in Bombay last month. As per reports, the 34-year-old cricketer is required to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony to Dhanashree.