RJ Balaji drops teaser of ‘Karuppu’ on Suriya’s 50th birthday; watch here

Actor Suriya appears in a rustic avatar in a new poster of Karuppu, dropped by filmmaker RJ Balaji on the occasion of the actor’s 50th birthday on Wednesday.

In the poster, Suriya appears at the centre, exuding authority in red-and-black traditional attire. Seated with a commanding presence, he’s surrounded by individuals adorned in traditional attire and body paint. The backdrop is filled with traditional weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl sir. You are the best. Wishing you a blockbuster year,” reads the caption on X.

The makers also released a first-look teaser of the film. The one-minute-43-second long video delivers an action-packed glimpse into the film, promising an adrenaline-fueled ride.

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, the film also features Trisha, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The cinematography is handled by GK Vishnu with music by Sai Abhyankar.

Karuppu is tentatively scheduled to release in October on the occasion of Diwali.

On the work front, Suriya is currently shooting for Venky Atluri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 46.