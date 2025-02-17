Ritabhari Chakraborty powers the teaser of Grihostho

The teaser of Mainak Bhaumik’s upcoming psychological drama Grihostho was dropped recently by its makers, unleashing a wave of thrill and excitement among fans. Composed of fast cuts of several suspenseful scenes, the one-minute-long teaser offers just the right concoction of elements to arouse curiosity and excite the imagination of the viewer. Ritabhari Chakraborty, who shared the teaser on her Instagram page, is the central character of Grihostho (which translates as householder). From what is evident in the teaser, she is a young homemaker, and also perhaps a new mother, who is suffering from a mental trauma or is in the throes of a psychological crisis. The terror, desolation and helplessness in her body language and especially in her eyes, evoke intense feelings.

Visualised in scenes where she can either be seen exploring her surroundings nervously, finds herself trapped in a house, or even mourns a loved one, she impresses with the range of her emotive skills and expressions. Fresh from the success of the Durga Puja blockbuster Bohurupi, Ritabhari appears to have once again nailed the role of a character with multiple dimensions and complexities.

The modern, urban house which is the setting of the drama is another important character in the teaser. In spite of its beautifully furnished interiors, the Westernised home arouses feelings of horror and suspense. More than the scenes involving a murderer lurking about the house, the images of blood and gore, or the sound of a woman’s deathly screams, what adds to the atmosphere of mystery and fear is the sight of a random painting hanging on a wall, or even the way light and shadows play off its rooms. These are all the more intensified by the clever and sophisticated visual and music design of Grihostho.

Grihostho also features Sourav Das, Konineeca Banerjee, Saheb Bhattacharjee, Anusha Viswanathan, Aryann Bhowmik and others in important roles. Written, designed and directed by Mainak Bhaumik, Grihostho, which is an Eskay Movies production, will release in theatres on March 7.