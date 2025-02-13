‘Grihostho’ teaser: Ritabhari Chakraborty headlines Mainak Bhaumik’s psychological thriller

Ritabhari Chakraborty plays a homemaker caught in a psychological crisis in Mainak Bhaumik’s upcoming psychological thriller Grihostho, the teaser for which was dropped by the makers on Thursday.

“It follows...leads to a pathological crisis. Presenting the teaser of our psychological drama,” Ritabhari wrote on Instagram alongside the one-minute-five-second-long teaser.

The teaser opens with a blood-curdling scream. A haunting background score accompanies jarring visuals — blood splattering on walls and a crimson stream oozing from a body. Amid the chaos, Ritabhari is seen breaking down in tears. The video ends with a mysterious stabbing.

Produced by Eskay Movies, Grihostho also stars Aryann Bhowmik, Anusha Viswanathan, Koneenica Banerjee and Shaheb Bhattacherjee in key roles. The film, part of the production banner’s 18-film release slate for 2025, is set to hit the big screen on March 7.

Mainak Bhaumik’s last directorial venture, Bhaggyolokkhi, released in theatres in January. The dark comedy featured Ritwick Chakraborty and Solanki Roy as a couple who become entangled in a drug trafficking operation.

Ritabhari, on the other hand, recently starred in Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s heist thriller Bohurupi (2024).