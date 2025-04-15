MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Batsharik’: Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mainak Bhaumik collaborate for new horror drama after ‘Grihostho’

The upcoming film is set to hit screens on June 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.04.25, 02:13 PM
Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mainak Bhaumik

Ritabhari Chakraborty and Mainak Bhaumik Instagram, IMDb

Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty and director Mainak Bhaumik have reunited for another horror drama, Batsharik, after Grihostho, the actress announced on Tuesday alongside a poster of the film, set to hit theatres on June 6.

“Up next. What is more haunting than grief? Batsharik releasing this June. Mainak Bhowmick’s drama horror,” wrote Ritabhari in the caption of her post.

Also starring Satabdi Roy, Batsharik is likely to explore chilling events unfolding during rituals observed in a Bengali household on a loved one's death anniversary. The film is jointly produced by Subhajit Mondal and Sutapa Mondal. Subhadeep Naskar has handled the film’s cinematography, while Sumit Chowdhury serves as its editor.

Batsharik is presented by Big Screen Productions House. Further details about the film’s plot, cast and release date are yet to be announced.

Grihostho, which hit theatres on March 7, features Ritabhari as a single mother, Aparna, who is excessively protective of her child due to past trauma. Her paranoia intensifies when she witnesses a murder through a CCTV camera. This sets off a chain of events that drives the film’s psychological tension, raising questions about what is real and what is a product of Aparna’s paranoia. The film also explores the impact of Aparna’s psychological struggles on her family dynamics.

