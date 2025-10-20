Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ witnesses jump in collections on third Sunday

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 witnessed a 41 per cent jump in its daily collection on Sunday compared to Saturday, as per trade figures.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, the folk action drama has earned Rs 524.15 crore nett across all languages at the end of Day 18 in theatres.

Kantara: Chapter 1 began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett in all languages. It earned Rs 225.25 crore nett during its extended first weekend and went on to mint Rs 337.40 crore nett by the end of its first week in theatres.

The second week began with a collection of Rs 22.25 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 78.75 crore nett over the second weekend. On second Monday, the earnings dropped to Rs 13.35 crore nett. It earned Rs 13.50 crore nett on second Tuesday, followed by Rs 10.55 crore nett on second Wednesday.

On second Thursday, the film earned another Rs 8.85 crore nett. It earned Rs 9.12 crore nett on third Friday and Rs 12.50 crore nett on third Saturday.

The daily earnings jumped to Rs 17.50 crore nett on third Sunday.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, who co-wrote the screenplay with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dude, which released in theatres on October 17, has crossed the Rs 30-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 3. As per Sacnilk, the Keerthiswaran-directed romantic drama has earned Rs 30.35 crore nett so far in India.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned Rs 58.45 crore nett in 18 days.