‘What’s killing indie films’: Richa Chadha calls out lack of screens for ‘Homebound’

Actress Richa Chadha has expressed concern over the limited theatrical release of Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound, highlighting systemic challenges faced by independent cinema in India.

On Thursday, Chadha took to X and pointed out that films often secure screens based on the producer’s influence rather than content. “Hmmm… the film got so many shows, precisely because the producer had clout. I think we had fewer shows for Masaan,” she wrote, referring to Ghaywan’s critically-acclaimed 2015 film.

Chadha explained that each screen and show incurs costs, which exhibitors weigh against audience turnout. She added that rising ticket prices and the disappearance of single-screen cinemas with affordable pricing further limit access.

“The Producer sits with losses for the film LONG after the awards are over, actors gain markets and credibility and everyone moves on,” Chadha said.

Her comments follow a recent interview with filmmaker Karan Johar, who backed Homebound, in which he stated he would avoid producing similar independent films in the future due to financial losses.

Johar, who was the guest on the latest episode of Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast, said, “You have to take every decision with profitability. It is very important to be profitable, we are a commercial enterprise… I made Homebound, worldwide critically acclaimed, but I can't say if I'll take such decisions in the future or not. I will feel upset, but I chose this deal for a reason - growth. Growth comes from profit, and profit comes from profitability. I will always be artistic, but it is important to be commercial as well”.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Also, it has won two awards for best film and best director at the International Film Festival of Melbourne.

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.