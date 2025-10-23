MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Pluribus’: Rhea Seehorn plays ‘unhappy’ Carol in new series from ‘Breaking Bad’ creator

The first two episodes of the nine-part series will premiere on November 7 on Apple TV+

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.10.25, 10:41 AM
Rhea Seehorn in ‘Pluribus’

Apple TV Wednesday dropped the first trailer for its upcoming sci-fi series Pluribus, featuring Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn as Carol, a woman who is always “unhappy”. This is the latest show by ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan.

The first two episodes of the nine-part series will premiere on November 7, with new episodes dropping every Friday till December 26.

The series follows “the most miserable person on Earth” who is tasked with saving the world from “happiness”. The trailer shows Carol rejecting every attempt to cheer her up. She even tosses a fancy breakfast left at her door into the garbage.

However, at one point in the trailer, Carol declares she wants to “reverse all this” as a voice reassures her, “Rest assured, Carol. We will figure out what makes you different”.

Pluribus marks a reunion between creator Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn, who previously collaborated on Better Call Saul, for which Seehorn earned two Emmy nominations. Gilligan describes Carol as a “damaged hero” who is trying very hard to do good despite her grumpy and unhappy demeanour.

Also starring Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, the series will feature guest appearances by Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Pluribus is executive produced by Gilligan, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

