Monica going down on one knee to Jake-Amy's Halloween heist: 6 iconic sitcom proposal scenes etched in our memories

Whether it is the long-awaited culmination of a slow-burn romance or an unexpected declaration of love, some on-screen proposals remain etched in our memories. As lovers across the world celebrate Propose Day on February 8, we take a look at some of the most memorable sitcom proposals.

Chandler Bing and Monica Geller – F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

In the Season 6 finale of F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Chandler (Mathew Perry) plans a romantic dinner to propose to Monica (Monica Geller), but his perfect moment is derailed when Monica’s ex-boyfriend, Richard (Tom Selleck), unexpectedly appears. To keep Monica from suspecting anything, Chandler pretends he has no interest in marriage, hoping to surprise her later. However, when Richard confesses his feelings and asks Monica for another chance, Chandler panics, fearing he has pushed her away. Rushing back to their apartment, he finds it beautifully lit with candles — Monica has turned the tables and is ready to propose instead. Overcome with emotion, she struggles to get the words out, so Chandler takes over, finally asking the question he had been waiting for all along.

Michael Scott and Holly Flax – The Office

Michael’s (Steve Carell) proposal to Holly (Amy Ryan) in Season 7, Episode 18 of The Office is both elaborate and heartfelt. Choosing the office where they first met as the perfect setting, Michael takes the help of his colleagues to help execute his plan. He takes Holly on a tour of the office, pausing in the break room to tell her when he first fell in love. As they move through the office, their co-workers, each holding a candle, take turns proposing to Holly, only to be politely declined. Finally, Michael leads her to the annex, where the desks and drawers are covered in candles. Just as he gets down on one knee, the fire sprinklers go off, but even that cannot dampen the magic of the moment.

Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler – The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory’s eleventh season opens with an unexpected yet deeply meaningful proposal. After being kissed by Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome), Sheldon (Jim Parsons) realises there is only one woman he ever wants to be with — Amy (Mayim Bialik). Without hesitation, he boards a flight to Princeton, where Amy is working. When she opens her hotel room door, she finds Sheldon on one knee, ring in hand, asking her to marry him. The couple later share the news with their friends, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco), as well as Sheldon’s mother (Laurie Metcalf), who is shocked to learn that more than one woman has shown interest in her son. With characteristic humour, she quips, “I might have prayed too hard,” adding a lighthearted touch to the emotional moment.

David Rose and Patrick Brewer – Schitt’s Creek

In Season 5, Episode 13 of Schitt’s Creek, David (Dan Levy) and Patrick’s (Noah Reid) relationship reaches a beautiful milestone. Patrick insists on taking David on a hike, much to David’s reluctance — he is hardly the outdoorsy type. After carrying his injured partner for most of the way, David is asked to retrieve a small package from Patrick’s bag. As he opens it, he finds four gold rings, which perfectly complement his signature style. Stunned, he turns to see Patrick down on one knee. Overcome with emotion, David tearfully asks, “What’s going on?” Patrick answers, “So I used to come on this hike a lot when I first moved here and I was developing feelings for this guy I had just gotten into business with...And now, here he is. The love of my life, standing in front of me. And this just felt like the perfect place to ask you to marry me.” David, still tearing up while laughing with joy, asks Patrick if he is sure. “Easiest decision of my life,” comes the response.

Mitch Pritchett and Cameron Tucker – Modern Family

With gay marriage finally legal in California, Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) both start planning their proposals in the Season 5 premiere of Modern Family — unbeknownst to each other. Cam enlists Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara) help, while Mitch turns to Claire (Julie Bowen). In an attempt to make his own moment special, Mitch fakes an illness to have Cam drive him home. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when they get a flat tire. As they both kneel down to fix it, they realise at the same moment what they truly want. Without a grand gesture or even a ring, they agree to spend their lives together in one of the show’s most touching moments.

Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Jake (Andy Samberg) turned a Halloween heist into the ultimate romantic gesture. In Season 5, Episode 4, Amy (Melissa Fumero) discovers the heist’s coveted belt in the evidence room, only to realise that Jake has altered its inscription and it now reads, "Amy Santiago, will you marry me?" She turns around to find Jake waiting for her, and without hesitation, she says yes. In classic Jake fashion, he blends heartfelt sincerity with humour, telling her, “I love how smart you are. I love how beautiful you are. I love your face and I love your butt.” Though these two didn't always get along, they end up realising they are more alike than they originally thought they were.