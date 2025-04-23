Restored version of Pink Floyd’s Pompeii concert film to release in India this week

Nearly five decades after its initial release, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, an iconic concert film by American pop band Pink Floyd, is set for a limited theatrical release in India.

PVR INOX Pictures has announced a special two-day screening of the film on April 26 and 27, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness the band’s groundbreaking 1972 performance in stunning new detail.

Originally titled Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, the film was directed by Adrian Maben and captures a singular moment in music history — an atmospheric live set performed by David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright inside the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy.

The film has now been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage. According to PTI, the new version features enhanced audio, including new theatrical and home entertainment mixes in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos by acclaimed sound engineer Steven Wilson.

The film, shot in October 1971, showcases some of Pink Floyd’s most iconic compositions, including Echoes, A Saucerful of Secrets, and One of These Days. It also includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band during the early stages of recording their seminal album, The Dark Side of the Moon, at London’s Abbey Road Studios.