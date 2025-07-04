‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’ star Michael Madsen passes away at 67

Michael Madsen, best known for playing menacing roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill: Vol. 2, passed away on Thursday at the age of 67, as per US media reports.

Madsen was found unresponsive in his home in Malibu, California, on July 3 morning and pronounced dead, Associated Press has reported. He is believed to have died of natural causes and authorities do not suspect any foul play was involved. Madsen’s manager Ron Smith said cardiac arrest was the apparent cause, the AP report further states.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” Smith said in a joint statement with another manager, Susan Ferris, along with publicist Liz Rodriguez.

“Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited. Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many,” they added.

Madsen’s career spanned more than 300 projects dating back to the early 1980s, several of them being low-budget and independent films. After watching him in small roles of gangsters and low-level thugs, Tarantino cast him in his films which would go on to be breakout roles for the actor.

The scene from Tarantino’s 1992 film Reservoir Dogs where Madsen’s suit-clad bank robber Mr. Blonde tortures a police officer marked the big break for both the actor and director.

Madsen is also known for voicing the character Toni in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto III. He has also lent his voice to other games like Narc (2005), the Dishonored series (2012–2017), and Crime Boss: Rockay City (2023).

The actor is survived by his third wife, DeAnna Madsen; his children, Christian, Max, Luke and Calvin Madsen; his mother; his sisters Virginia and Cheryl Madsen.