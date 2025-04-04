Actor Shivaji Satam’s journey as ACP Pradyuman in CID likely to end: Report

Actor Shivaji Satam’s journey as ACP Pradyuman in the hit crime thriller show CID is likely to end soon, according to news reports.

The character ACP Pradyuman, essayed by Satam since the show first premiered on Sony TV in 1998, is likely to die in a bomb explosion in the next episode, a source told India Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The makers want this to be a big shocker,” the source said, adding that the episode is likely to air in a few days.

The Sony Entertainment Television series, which became a hit among masses, returned to the TV screens recently. It is also streaming on Netflix.

According to the report, a bomb will be planted by the leader of The Eye Gang, Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia), to kill all CID officers. Though the others will be saved, ACP Pradyuman will be killed in the ensuing explosion, the source said.

It is worth mentioning that many CID characters presumably died on the show in the past, only to return later in stories narrating their escape from the clutches of death.

The ongoing season of the popular TV show CID premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on December 21 last year.

Created by B. P. Singh and produced by Fireworks Production, CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018.

In addition to Satam, the police procedural series also stars Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Shraddha Musale and Narendra Gupta in key roles.

One of India’s longest-running television series, CID spanned 1,547 episodes over a period of 20 years.

In addition to CID, Satam is also known for movies like Pukar (2000), Baaghi (2000), and Haseen Dillruba (2021). He has appeared in television shows such as Adaalat and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.