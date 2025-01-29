‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ to hit theatres globally on Valentine’s Day

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth film in the iconic romantic comedy franchise, is set to release globally on February 14, Universal Pictures announced on Wednesday.

“New crush incoming. Leo Woodall is Roxster in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. In Cinemas this Valentines Day February 14,” the movie production and distribution company wrote alongside a video featuring Leo Woodall, who is set to play Renée Zellweger’s love interest in the upcoming film. Zellweger, director Michael Morris and other cast members also appear in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by Helen Fielding’s bestselling novels, the upcoming film reunites the iconic cast, featuring Renée Zellweger as Bridget, Colin Firth as the late Mark Darcy, and Hugh Grant returning as the charismatic Daniel Cleaver. Leo Woodall has joined the ensemble as Roxster, a handsome park ranger.

The film focuses on Bridget’s transformative journey, marked by unexpected challenges and profound losses. She navigates the intricate landscape of single motherhood, raising her two young children, Billy and Mabel, four years after her husband’s tragic death during a humanitarian mission in Sudan. Balancing work, home life, and romantic prospects, Bridget finds comfort in her loyal friends and the surprising reappearance of her former lover, Daniel Cleaver.

Pressured by her friends, her work colleague, her mother and her gynaecologist to try to fall in love again, Bridget embarks on a new journey of love. She goes back to work and tries out dating apps where she comes across a much-younger and charming man, played by Leo Woodall.

“What a rare and precious blessing to get to share these experiences together and to bring these characters and these stories to life,” Zellweger said in a statement. Opening up about her experience of working with Hugh Grant, she added, “Hugh and I have found that these stories have meaning for other people in a significant way. That’s a cool, very rare thing to share.”

Directed by Michael Morris and adapted from Helen Fielding’s novel, the upcoming film is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner under the banner of Working Title.

The film is executive produced by Helen Fielding, Renée Zellweger, Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright. Working Title has previously produced all the Bridget Jones films.