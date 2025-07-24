MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 July 2025

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 to stream on JioHotstar in September

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short will reprise their roles in the upcoming instalment

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.07.25, 10:59 AM
Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez from the sets of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez from the sets of 'Only Murders in the Building' File picture

The fifth instalment of the popular mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building is set to stream on OTT on September 9, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short feature in the video shared by the makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Season 5 of #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding premieres September 9 on @hulu

and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus,” reads the caption on X.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiered on August 27, 2024 and ran till October 29, 2024. The fifth instalment of the series will follow the show’s tradition with a 10-episode run.

In the fourth season, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’s characters embark on a whirlwind trip to Los Angeles after a movie studio expresses interest in adapting their podcast into a film. At the same time, they work to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who was formerly the stunt double for Martin's character.

The fourth season of the comedy mystery series was a star-studded instalment. While Meryl Streep returned as Oliver’s love interest, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis joined the cast. Gilmore Girls stars Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Kind also featured in the series.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is set to stream on JioHotstar in India.

RELATED TOPICS

Only Murders In The Building Selena Gomez Steve Martin Martin Short
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India to resume tourist visas for China, bid to contain possible political backlash

The announcement was made by the Indian embassy in China only in Mandarin with a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo in an attempt to contain a possible political backlash
Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Trump claimed 25 times he got the ceasefire done. But Modi has not responded even once

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT