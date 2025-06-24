‘Gem of a person’: Rashmika Mandanna thanks Dhanush for helping with Tamil dialogues

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Monday called her Kuberaa co-star a gem of a person, thanking him for helping her with Tamil dialogue delivery during the shoot.

Sharing a selfie with the actor, the 29-year-old actress wrote, “@dhanushkraja sir, this is literally the only picture I have with you despite doing an entire film with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve been an absolute gem of a person. Thank you so much for working so incredibly hard each and every day (only know this cuz every time we talk we are in different cities, doing different things and talking about how important rest is but how we are never actually able to do anything about it) and for giving us this kind of performance not only in Kuberaa, but in everything that you do.. it’s nothing short of incredible,” she added.

Further expressing her appreciation for Dhanush, Rashmika said, “You’ve been so incredibly kind, not only to me but everyone who I’ve seen you interact with.. and that I’ll remember forever. The number of laddoos you’ve given me on set. The way you’d help me with my Tamil lines everyday.. when you liked the way I’d do a scene and you’d say.. ‘That was nice.’.”

Signing off, the actress said, “These might all be small things but they really stay with you. @dhanushkraja sir.. I wish you the bestest for everything in the future and last but not the least. Yaaaay! We did it.”

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sonali Narang and Kammula. The crime thriller film hit theatres on June 20.

In Kuberaa, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters face off against the power wielders of society. Starring Dhanush in the role of a beggar named Deva, the film also features Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.