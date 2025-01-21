Rashmika Mandanna exudes grace as Maharani Yesubai in ‘Chhaava’ first-look poster

The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava dropped first-look posters of Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai on Monday, offering a glimpse of her regal avatar for the film.

“Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya,” production house Maddock Films wrote alongside the posters on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the posters, Rashmika exudes grace and royalty as Chattrapati Sambhaji's (Vicky Kaushal) wife, Maharani Yesubai. She wears saris draped in Maharashtrian style and heavy gold jewellery. A traditional nose ring and a red bindi complete her regal look.

The poster was dropped by the makers ahead of the film’s trailer release on Wednesday.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. Besides Vicky and Rashmika, the film features a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Suniel Shetty. Chhaava is slated to hit theatres on February 14.

The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Anand Tiwari’s Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War in the pipeline. Rashmika, on the other hand, last featured in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun.