Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday with Vijay Devarakonda? Beach photos spark buzz

Recent beach photos of actress Rashmika Mandanna and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda have led to fans assuming that the two celebrated Rashmika’s birthday together in Oman on April 5.

On Sunday, Deverakonda posted a carousel of pictures from his recent getaway, where he was seen walking on the beach in a loose beige shirt with trousers. The photos were shared hours after Rashmika dropped her beach photos from Oman, sparking buzz on social media.

“Riding horses and living Barefeet,” the 35-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

In the photos Rashmika shared, she appeared lost in thought while gazing at the sunset.

Soon after the two actors shared their respective photos, netizens started speculating that Deverakonda had joined Rashmika on her trip to Oman to celebrate her birthday.

One social media user wrote, “Whr iz VD? He took this pics right,” while another wrote, “Where is Vijay Deverakonda?”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two have never addressed the rumours publicly.

On the work front, Deverakonda is currently shooting for VD 12, directed by Gowtam Tinnauri. VD 12 is being jointly produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The complete cast is yet to be announced. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the background score for the film.

Rashmika stars in Salman Khan’s action drama Sikandar. Helmed by A. R. Murugaddoss, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.