Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus to Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Major takeaways from Anime Japan 2025

A slew of new trailers and sequel updates were announced at the Anime Japan 2025 event held at Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre on March 22. Here are the highlights from the annual anime consumer show that have set fans buzzing on social media.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus was one of the first anime to get a stage at the event. A new trailer was also unveiled at the event, attended by the cast, who announced that the series will release in July.

The upcoming instalment in the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai franchise will cover the University arc of the manga and will feature voice actors Konomi Kohara and Manaka Iwami. The opening theme is titled Snowdrop and is sung by Cotton Candy.

Tokyo Revengers sequel anime

A new teaser for the Tokyo Revengers sequel anime The Battle of Three Deities was revealed at Anime Japan 2025. Yuki Shin, Yu Hayashi, Masaya Fukunishi and Sho Karino, voice actors of the characters Takemichi Hanagaki, Manjiro Sano, Ken Ryuguji and Chifuyu Matsuno, respectively, made the announcement on stage.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

At the Aniplex stage, makers of the romance anime The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity dropped a new trailer and key visual. Adapted from a manga by Saka Mikami, which is known for its relatable and mature characters, the upcoming anime is directed by Miyuki Kuroki at studio CloverWorks.

Featuring Yoshinori Nakayama, Honoka Inoue, Kikunosuke Toya and Koki Uchiyama in the voice cast, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity is set for a July release.

Classroom of the Elite Season 4

Towards the end of the event, Classroom of the Elite Season 4 anime unveiled its first teaser, offering a glimpse of the upcoming instalment’s Second-Year Arc. Studio Lerche will be back to animate the series. However, no release date was announced.

Kaiju No 8 Season 2

One of the standout announcements was the release of a new trailer for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2. The trailer showcased intense action sequences and confirmed a July 2025 release date.

Oshi No Ko Season 3

Season 3 of the critically acclaimed series Oshi No Ko is slated to release in 2026. A new teaser unveiled at the event features Shibuya-based visuals with new voice lines from Aqua voice actor Takeo Otsuka.

Twisted Wonderland

Disney is set to make its mark in the anime space with Twisted Wonderland, an adaptation of the popular 2020 mobile game. Featuring character designs by Yana Toboso, the creator of Black Butler, the anime is set to showcase Disney’s iconic villains reimagined as an arcane academy’s dysfunctional student body.

Teasers of Ruruoni Kenshi Season 3, Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2, Lycoris Recoil: Friends are Thieves of Time short series, Rent a Girlfriend Season 4, Black Butler Season 5 and Wind Breaker Season 2 were also unveiled at the event.

Previews of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 compilation movie and the highly-anticipated return of One Piece’s Egghead Island arc in April were also dropped.