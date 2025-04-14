MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rapper-singer Hanumankind debuts at Coachella

The American music festival, which is being held in Indio, California, US, began on April 11 and will conclude on April 20

PTI Published 14.04.25, 11:55 AM
Rapper-singer Hanumankind

Rapper-singer Hanumankind Instagram

Rapper-singer Hanumankind, known for tracks like "Big Dawgs" and "Run It Up", performed at Coachella 2025, marking his debut at the American music festival.

Hanumankind is the latest Indian artist to perform at Coachella after Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon took the stage at the global music festival last year. The Bengaluru-based recording artiste, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, shared a series of videos of his performance at Coachella 2025 on Saturday on his Instagram Stories.

"@coachella Thank you for having me," he wrote.

In his next Instagram Story, Hanumankind posted a clip of him performing with American rapper Maxo Kream.

The 33-year-old singer sang his hit songs "Big Dawgs", "Run It Up" and "Go To Sleep" on the stage.

Coachella 2025, which is being held in Indio, California, US, began on April 11 and will conclude on April 20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

