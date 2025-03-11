‘Looking like a new person’: Rapper Badshah’s remarkable weight loss has netizens talking

Singer-rapper Badshah has stunned netizens with his impressive weight loss and fans cannot stop gushing over his commitment to fitness.

On Monday, the 39-year-old artiste shared a post-workout video from a gym. The clip shows him addressing his fans and flexing his muscles. Badshah looks dapper in a long black vest paired with matching gym shorts in the video.

Netizens immediately flooded the comments section of the post with praise. “Looking like a new person, my bro,” wrote musician Lisa Mishra. “He is looking so fit,” commented a fan, while another added, “Hard work always pays off, and you prove it every day.”

On the work front, Badshah released his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja, on March 18 last year. More recently, he lent his vocals to the song Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Badshah serves as a judge on the latest season of Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol.

The Naina singer had recently landed in the crosshairs of social media users for shouting “free Samay Raina” during a concert in Vadodara’s Parul University.