‘I’d rather make babies… ’: Badshah draws flak for inappropriate comment about Dua Lipa

Rapper Badshah has landed in the crosshairs of netizens for an inappropriate remark about English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

The 39-year-old rapper had originally shared a post on X with the caption, “Dua Lipa (red-heart emoji).” To that, a fan asked in the comments section, “Are you making a track with her bhai?” Badshah, in his reply, said, “I’d rather make babies with her bro.”

From body-shaming the rapper to trolling him online, netizens have been lambasting him for his remarks. Taking a jibe at his weight loss journey, an X user wrote, “Weight ke sath brain bhi loss hogaya iska (I think he has lost his brain along with his weight).”

Another X user commented, “Wo tujhe apna naukar bhi na rakhe (She won’t even keep you as your servant).”

“You’re one tweet away from turning from a rapper into a registered offender,” wrote another fan.

Further criticising Badshah for his tweet, an X user posted, “40 y/o father of a daughter btw…” Another fan echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “do you not have a child?”

On the work front, Badshah released his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja, on March 18 last year. More recently, he lent his vocals to the song Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Badshah serves as a judge on the latest season of Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol.

Earlier this year, the Naina singer had landed in the crosshairs of social media users for shouting “free Samay Raina” during a concert in Vadodara’s Parul University.